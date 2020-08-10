  • August 10, 2020

Police investigating fatal motorcycle collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Posted: Monday, August 10, 2020 5:30 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa man is dead after he was involved in two-vehicle collision.

The reported collision occurred at 8:11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that Marilyn Davis-Porter, 42, of Midland was driving a 2019 Dodge Jeep Renegade west in the 4900 block of East 42nd Street and attempted to turn south onto a private drive. The back passenger of the Renegade was a 1-month-old girl

Juan Carlos Cedillos, 21, of Odessa was a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was driving east in the 4900 block of East 42nd Street, the press release detailed.

Cedillos was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control before he collided with the Renegade. The 21-year-old Odessan was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin were notified.

There were no reports of any other injuries. Police are reportedly looking for a person of interest. The person was operating a white older model motorcycle. Police have release photos of the person of interest that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y3ls9om5.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the OPD Traffic Unit at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Posted in on Monday, August 10, 2020 5:30 pm. | Tags: , , ,

