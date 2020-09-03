Police investigating bank robbery

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that reportedly took place at 12:06 p.m. Thursday in Prosperity Bank, 2703 N. Grandview Ave.

A news release detailed that an unknown male subject entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding cash and stating that he had a firearm. The suspect then left the scene in a white SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At this time no arrests have been made. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a dark-colored cap, black sunglasses, a blue necktie, white gloves, a white long sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants and had a white mask covering his face, the release said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation continues.