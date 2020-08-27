Police continue prostitution sting, charge 16 people

The Odessa Police Department prostitution sting operation that began on Aug. 20 continued throughout that weekend, which resulted in 16 men and woman arrested.

Alfredo Izaguirre Jr., 35, Ramon Vasquez, 36, Zackary Zavala, 24, Dilip Agrawal, 40, Jose Fidel Perez, 33, and Bernard Ray Strunk, 52, were charged with prostitution, a class A misdemeanor.

Carlos Labastida, 17, Raul Villegas-Veloz, 30, Kelcey Mays, 21, Mariah Cantu, 22, Courtney Iglehart, 18, Adriana Pena, 24, Tayashawnnia Mahone, 21, Callie Rose Perez, 20, Destiny Dierre Mendy, 21, Lerina Medrano 40, were each charged with prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

Villegas-Veloz was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. Strunk was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

All 16 men and women were arrested and charged between Aug. 20 and Aug. 22 at the MCM Grande Fun Dome as undercover detectives contacted ads under the dating section of skipthegames.com, multiple Odessa Police Department affidavits detailed.

The six men who were charged with the class A misdemeanor of prostitution reportedly offered or agreed to pay a fee to an undercover officer to engage in sexual conduct with prices ranging from $20 to $160.

The eight women and two men agreed to sex with fees ranging from $150 to $500.

Izaguirre has one bond totaling $1,500 and still custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show. Strunk had two bonds totaling $5,000 and posted bail on Aug. 22. Zavala had one totaling $1,500 and posted bail on Aug. 22. Perez had one bond totaling $1,500 and posted bail on Aug. 25. Vasquez and Agrawal each had one bond totaling $1,000 and posted bail on Aug. 22.

Labastida had one bond totaling $500 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show. Villegas-Veloz had two bonds totaling $15,500 and posted bail on Aug. 22. Pena, Mahone, Perez and Mendy had one bond totaling $500 and posted bail on Aug. 22. Cantu, Iglehart and Medrano had one bond totaling $500 and posted bail on Aug. 23. Mays had one bond totaling $500 and posted bail on Aug. 24.