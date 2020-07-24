Paredes navigates college, police academy during coronavirus pandemic

As of Friday afternoon, 22-year-old Katelyn Paredes was sworn into the Odessa Police Department.

The Fort Stockton native was one of six recruits to graduate during the 20th session of the Odessa Police Academy on Friday at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Paredes has one semester left at University of Texas Permian Basin before she graduates with a bachelor of arts degree after she double majored in criminology and political science.

“It’s surreal,” Paredes said about achieving one of her two life goals this year. “I’m very excited to be accomplishing these things.”

Paredes is expecting to graduate from UTPB in December. She said during Friday’s interview that she took a semester off at UTPB to go through the police academy.

As far as the fall semester at UTPB, Paredes doesn’t know how many classes will be in person, but she explained she will likely have a majority of her classes online. According to a previous Odessa American article published on June 22, UTPB will start fall classes Aug. 24. Classes will continue through Dec. 11 for the fall. However, after Thanksgiving break, students will not be required to return to campus. The remainder of the semester will be held virtually.

“I paused school in January, so I could go ahead and fulfill (police academy training),” Paredes said. “It’s a lot to handle, but it’s all about balance.”

The other five recruits that graduated with Paredes were 26-year-old Daniel Bagues of El Paso; 29-year-old Daniel Chapa of Tucson, Ariz.; 24-year-old Anthony Martinez of El Paso; 30-year-old Odessan Jose Rodriguez; and 21-year-old Rogelio Sigala of El Paso.

OPD Chief Michael Gerke said participants from this session should feel a sense of accomplishment because part of their training needed to be done virtually due to the coronavirus.

“This year with the ever-present COVID-19 that the academy was delayed for a time and then it had to go virtual for a time,” Gerke said during the graduation ceremony, "the recruits had to return to the academy for defensive tactics, mechanics of arrest and firearm portions of the training. You simply can’t do that online.”

Though Martinez graduated from OPA, he isn’t scheduled to work for the Odessa Police Department. The 24-year-old instead will be at the Odessa Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

OFR Chief John Alvarez said Friday afternoon that Martinez needed to be a licensed peace officer to be a certified fire investigator.

Martinez said he is going to continue training to become a certified fire investigator.

“Now that I’m certified as a peace officer, my next goal is to get my investigator's license and inspector's license,” Martinez said. “... I’ll be shadowing the other marshals and other investigators. I’m going to learn as much knowledge as I can from them.”

Alvarez said it was a unique opportunity for an OFR employee to go through peace officer training at OPA.

“We were able to take advantage and send him to the police academy and graduate here,” Alvarez said.