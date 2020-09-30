OPD, Texas Rangers make arrest in 38-year-old cold case

The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, along with the assistance of the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program, made an arrest in connection to a cold case from 1982.

Bill Wayne Ludwigson, 58, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 64-year-old Velma Nesset.

The body of Nessert was found in a drainage culvert in the 4200 block of Tanglewood Lane on April 19, 1982, an OPD press release stated. Nesset failed to arrive at her place of employment, Permian Mall (now known as the Music City Mall). Nesset was employed by the mall as a part-time housekeeper.

Investigation reportedly showed she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death. Ludwigson was identified through the use of advanced forensic technology, as well as investigative efforts.

Ludwigson remains in custody in Denver and is pending extradition to Odessa, the press release stated.

Anyone with information in reference to Ludwigson or Nesset’s murder investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943, the Texas Rangers or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation continues.