  • September 30, 2020

OPD, Texas Rangers make arrest in 38-year-old cold case - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD, Texas Rangers make arrest in 38-year-old cold case

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:38 pm

OPD, Texas Rangers make arrest in 38-year-old cold case oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, along with the assistance of the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program, made an arrest in connection to a cold case from 1982.

Bill Wayne Ludwigson, 58, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 64-year-old Velma Nesset.

The body of Nessert was found in a drainage culvert in the 4200 block of Tanglewood Lane on April 19, 1982, an OPD press release stated. Nesset failed to arrive at her place of employment, Permian Mall (now known as the Music City Mall). Nesset was employed by the mall as a part-time housekeeper.

Investigation reportedly showed she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death. Ludwigson was identified through the use of advanced forensic technology, as well as investigative efforts.

Ludwigson remains in custody in Denver and is pending extradition to Odessa, the press release stated.

Anyone with information in reference to Ludwigson or Nesset’s murder investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943, the Texas Rangers or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation continues.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:38 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
77°
Humidity: 16%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 54°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 86°/Low 51°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]