OPD searching for man connected to indecent assaults

The Odessa Police Department is asking the public to help locate 22-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez.

Hernandez is reportedly wanted on three counts of indecent assault, a class A misdemeanor.

OPD responded to indecent assaults that occurred at three separate locations in Odessa, a press release stated. Investigation showed the same suspect inappropriately touched three female victims. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Hernandez.

A photo of Hernandez has been released that can be seen at tinyurl.com/75u7jwre.

Anyone with information about Hernandez is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.