OPD searching for burglary suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who reportedly burglarized a 2018 Chevrolet work van, stole a credit card and $6,925 worth of tools.

OPD responded to a call regarding the burglary at 7:42 a.m., Aug. 10 in the 11000 block of East 55th Street, an OPD report detailed.

The suspect shown on camera reportedly used the victim’s credit card at Home Depot.

The suspect’s picture can be located at tinyurl.com/yxnxyku6.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact Detective S. Allafchian at 432-331-2045 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case No. 20-0013996