  • September 3, 2020

OPD remembers the fallen

OPD remembers the fallen

Posted: Thursday, September 3, 2020 5:41 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department will pay tribute to two fallen officers, Cpl. Arlie Jones and Cpl. Scott Gardner at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 8.

This marks the 13th anniversary of their passing, Sept. 8, 2007, when they were killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Odessa Police Department Honor Guard will place a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department.

This wreath will be displayed Tuesday from sunrise until sunset in remembrance of the officers, and anyone wishing to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial during that time. There will be another observance next Saturday for Cpl. Abel Marquez.

Posted in on Thursday, September 3, 2020 5:41 pm.

