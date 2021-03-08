  • March 8, 2021

OPD, OFR will still wear masks after mandate expires

OPD, OFR will still wear masks after mandate expires

Sheriff leaves decision up to each deputy, staff member

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 3:30 pm

OPD, OFR will still wear masks after mandate expires By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Though Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask mandate will expire on Wednesday, City of Odessa employees will still be required to wear face coverings while interacting with the public and while inside city buildings.

City of Odessa city manager Michael Marrero told the Odessa American on Monday morning that city employees include members of the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue.

“When they are in contact with citizens that they will continue to wear their masks,” Marrero said. “That’s probably the safest bet for not only the protection of the firefighter or the office, but also the resident as well.”

Marrero said the city council doesn’t need to vote on this matter that the city would be following in line with what Ector County Independent School District and Medical Center Health System are doing.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said that county employees whether they are at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office or Ector County Law Enforcement Center can choose whether or not to wear face coverings.

Griffis continued to explain that if deputies are asked to wear face coverings by members of the public or businesses that they are dispatched to then they will comply with those requests.

“We are going to leave wearing a mask up to the individual,” Griffis said. “If they want to wear it, it’s fine. If they don’t want to wear it, it’s fine.”

OPD Chief Michael Gerke said after Friday’s Odessa Police Academy graduation that he knows there will be mixed feelings about continuing to wear masks once the statewide mandate has been lifted.

“It makes some people feel safer,” Gerke said wearing masks. “Some people will scoff at us and that’s ok. It’s a small thing and I don’t think it puts so much of a burden on an officer to do that when they are in contact with the public.”

OFR Chief John Alvarez said on Monday morning that he doesn’t believe Odessa is out of the woods dealing with the coronavirus.

“We are going to continue to wear ours especially with the patient contact that we have,” Alvarez said. “We have to make sure that we are taking care of the public.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in , on Monday, March 8, 2021 3:30 pm.

