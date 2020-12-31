OPD investigating suicide in east Odessa

The Odessa Police Department issued a press release that a female subject committed suicide on the east side of Odessa.

The reported incident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Trestles Apartments located at 6701 Eastridge Road, an OPD press release stated.

A female subject reportedly barricaded herself and a gunshot was later heard coming from the inside of the apartment. The surrounding apartments were evacuated and the SWAT Team later made entry into the apartment.

OPD stated at this time this incident is being investigated as a suicide and there is no threat to the public.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation continues.