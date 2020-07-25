  • July 25, 2020

OPD asking for help identifying auto burglary suspect - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD asking for help identifying auto burglary suspect

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:46 pm

OPD asking for help identifying auto burglary suspect Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

On July 6 at approximately 8:10 a.m., Odessa Police responded to 2794 South Highway 385 (Elite Supply Partners) in reference to an auto burglary.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject burglarized several vehicles, an OPD news release detailed.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0011853.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:46 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
92°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: E at 10mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 71°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]