OPD asking for help identifying auto burglary suspect

On July 6 at approximately 8:10 a.m., Odessa Police responded to 2794 South Highway 385 (Elite Supply Partners) in reference to an auto burglary.
Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject burglarized several vehicles, an OPD news release detailed.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0011853.
