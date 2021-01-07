  • January 7, 2021

OPA recruits collect wealth of firearms training - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

OPA recruits collect wealth of firearms training

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa Police Academy 21st Session

Legna Alonso, 39, Miami

Jody Baer, 34, Odessa

Tyler Bullard, 22, Odessa

Joselyn Chapa, 27, Del Rio

Saman Mariwany, 30, Baghdad, Iraq 

Dalton McSweeny, 23, Carlsbad, N.M.

Mike Miller, 21, Odessa

Annette Rios, 28, Midland

Felipe Rodarte, 31, Odessa 

Baily Thurman, 21, Odessa

Elizardo Vasquez, 24, Odessa

More Information

>> Previous coverage: tinyurl.com/y4r9my4y

Related Galleries

icon-collection Odessa Police Academy Firearms Training
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
Recruits from the 21st session of the Odessa Police Academy underwent firearms training on Thursday morning at the Odessa Police Department's firing range.

Posted: Thursday, January 7, 2021 2:42 pm

OPA recruits collect wealth of firearms training By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Recruits in the 21st session of the Odessa Police Academy entered firearms training with varying degrees of knowledge.

On one hand, 34-year-old Odessan Jody Baer had plenty of practice with firearms as he spent four years in the Army, while 39-year-old Legna Alonso from Miami said she went to the shooting range a couple times prior to joining the police academy.

Baer said despite his previous practice with firearms that the training he is receiving in OPA is vastly different from what he was taught in the Army.

“When you are in the Army, you are taught to be more aggressive,” said Baer, who was a 2004 graduate of Permian High School. “In (police training), you are not. You are taught the value of human life and the pistol is your last resort.

“You have to be on target every time, because you can’t have a random stray shoot off. You have to be in control of yourself and make sure everything you do is right on the money.”

In addition to firearms training, Alonso said she is also practicing her stance and breathing techniques. Recruits spent Thursday morning firing their respective SIG Sauer P320 .40 caliber handguns from standing, kneeling and prone positions.

“You have to be very respectful of your deadly weapon,” she said. “Being prepared for different scenarios and how to handle them, it prevents casualties.”

Odessa Police Department Sgt. Tommy Jones, training coordinator for OPA, said firearm training is important for recruits as the use of their firearm should be their last resort.

“We tell them that if they are going to pull their gun out, which is their last resort, and you have to fire, you have to be aware of your surroundings,” Jones said. “You have to make sure there’s nothing else and no one else that can be by that round that they are firing.”

OPA has about two months left before graduation takes place at 3 p.m. March 5 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

Baer said it will be crucial for recruits not to get complacent during the final stretch of the academy. There are a total of 11 recruits in the 21st session of OPA with six of them from Odessa and one from Midland.

“This last month is probably going to be the most important going through the academy, because the first few months you are learning everything and now you see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Baer said. “You can’t let your guard down on anything. You have to be focused on your studies, all of your physical training and you can’t let yourself slide.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Thursday, January 7, 2021 2:42 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
57°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SE at 7mph
Feels Like: 56°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 28°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 29°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 47°/Low 33°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 36°/Low 25°
Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]