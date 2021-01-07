OPA recruits collect wealth of firearms training

Recruits in the 21st session of the Odessa Police Academy entered firearms training with varying degrees of knowledge.

On one hand, 34-year-old Odessan Jody Baer had plenty of practice with firearms as he spent four years in the Army, while 39-year-old Legna Alonso from Miami said she went to the shooting range a couple times prior to joining the police academy.

Baer said despite his previous practice with firearms that the training he is receiving in OPA is vastly different from what he was taught in the Army.

“When you are in the Army, you are taught to be more aggressive,” said Baer, who was a 2004 graduate of Permian High School. “In (police training), you are not. You are taught the value of human life and the pistol is your last resort.

“You have to be on target every time, because you can’t have a random stray shoot off. You have to be in control of yourself and make sure everything you do is right on the money.”

In addition to firearms training, Alonso said she is also practicing her stance and breathing techniques. Recruits spent Thursday morning firing their respective SIG Sauer P320 .40 caliber handguns from standing, kneeling and prone positions.

“You have to be very respectful of your deadly weapon,” she said. “Being prepared for different scenarios and how to handle them, it prevents casualties.”

Odessa Police Department Sgt. Tommy Jones, training coordinator for OPA, said firearm training is important for recruits as the use of their firearm should be their last resort.

“We tell them that if they are going to pull their gun out, which is their last resort, and you have to fire, you have to be aware of your surroundings,” Jones said. “You have to make sure there’s nothing else and no one else that can be by that round that they are firing.”

OPA has about two months left before graduation takes place at 3 p.m. March 5 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

Baer said it will be crucial for recruits not to get complacent during the final stretch of the academy. There are a total of 11 recruits in the 21st session of OPA with six of them from Odessa and one from Midland.

“This last month is probably going to be the most important going through the academy, because the first few months you are learning everything and now you see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Baer said. “You can’t let your guard down on anything. You have to be focused on your studies, all of your physical training and you can’t let yourself slide.”