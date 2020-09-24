Odessa woman dies in two-vehicle collision

A 58-year-old Odessa woman died in a two-vehicle collision in north Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened around 8:19 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 91st Street and Andrews Highway, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that 36-year-old Jose Carrasco of Odessa was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 north on Andrews Highway, while 58-year-old Anabel Ramos of Odessa was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 west on 91st Street.

Ramos failed to yield the right of way and collided with the F-250, the press release stated. Ramos was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel. Next of kin have been notified.

There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.