  • September 24, 2020

Odessa woman dies in two-vehicle collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa woman dies in two-vehicle collision

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 24, 2020 4:41 pm

Odessa woman dies in two-vehicle collision oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 58-year-old Odessa woman died in a two-vehicle collision in north Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened around 8:19 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 91st Street and Andrews Highway, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that 36-year-old Jose Carrasco of Odessa was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 north on Andrews Highway, while 58-year-old Anabel Ramos of Odessa was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 west on 91st Street.

Ramos failed to yield the right of way and collided with the F-250, the press release stated. Ramos was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel. Next of kin have been notified.

There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.

Posted in on Thursday, September 24, 2020 4:41 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
84°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: ESE at 8mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 62°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 94°/Low 64°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 64°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]