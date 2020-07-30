  • July 30, 2020

Odessa woman dies in two-vehicle collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Odessa woman dies in two-vehicle collision

Posted: Thursday, July 30, 2020 11:41 am

Odessa American

A 44-year-old Odessa woman died after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

The reported fatal collision happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 16th Street and Harless Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation showed a blue Hyundai Elantra, being operated by 44-year-old Cindy Rayos of Odessa, was traveling north on Harless Avenue. A gold Cadillac, being operated by 32-year-old Rosalinda Landa-Molinar of Odessa, was traveling east on 16th Street.

The Cadillac reportedly collided with the Hyundai on the driver’s side. Rayos was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin were notified. There were no reports of any other injuries.

