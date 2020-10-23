  • October 23, 2020

Odessa woman dies after two-vehicle collision

Odessa woman dies after two-vehicle collision

Posted: Friday, October 23, 2020 1:27 pm

A 26-year-old Odessa woman has died following a major collision that occurred Thursday evening in central Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened at about 6:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Seventh Street, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue reportedly responded to the fatal collision. Investigation showed that a blue 1998 Chevrolet 1500, operated by Domenic Sanchez, 35, of Odessa, was traveling west in the 1300 block of East Seventh Street. A red 2014 Lincoln MKX, being operated by Abigail Rueda, 26, of Odessa, was traveling east in the westbound lane of the 1300 block of East Seventh Street at a high rate of speed.

Rueda was pronounced deceased at 1:23 a.m. Friday morning by medical personnel. Next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.

Both vehicles collided head-on. Sanchez was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury. The investigation continues, the release stated.

