  • September 11, 2020

Odessa teenager in critical condition after collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa teenager in critical condition after collision

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 11, 2020 12:54 pm

Odessa teenager in critical condition after collision oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa teenager is in critical condition as of Friday morning after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision in southeast Odessa.

The collision reportedly happened at 4:43 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Interstate Highway 20 and Grandview Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that 50-year-old Israel Cadena of Odessa was driving an 18-wheeler that was stopped facing west in the 1700 block of E. Interstate Highway 20.

Cesar Torcero, 19, of Odessa was driving a gray Ford F-150 west in the 1700 block of E. Interstate Highway 20 directly behind the 18-wheeler, the press release stated. The F-150 failed to control speed and collided in the back of the 18-wheeler.

Torcero was reportedly transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.

Posted in on Friday, September 11, 2020 12:54 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
74°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: SSW at 3mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 66°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 88°/Low 62°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]