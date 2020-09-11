Odessa teenager in critical condition after collision

An Odessa teenager is in critical condition as of Friday morning after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision in southeast Odessa.

The collision reportedly happened at 4:43 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Interstate Highway 20 and Grandview Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that 50-year-old Israel Cadena of Odessa was driving an 18-wheeler that was stopped facing west in the 1700 block of E. Interstate Highway 20.

Cesar Torcero, 19, of Odessa was driving a gray Ford F-150 west in the 1700 block of E. Interstate Highway 20 directly behind the 18-wheeler, the press release stated. The F-150 failed to control speed and collided in the back of the 18-wheeler.

Torcero was reportedly transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.