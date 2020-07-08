  • July 8, 2020

Odessa teenager dies in two-vehicle collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Odessa teenager dies in two-vehicle collision

Posted: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 4:54 pm

Odessa American

A Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed that an Odessa teenager died in a two-vehicle collision two miles west of Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday near State Loop 338 and Yukon Road, the press release stated.

Rayanne Severson, 17, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2019 Chevrolet Spark west on Yukon Road. Billy Finnerty, 28, of Odessa was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra north on State Loop 338.

The Spark failed to yield the right of way at a stop intersection and collided with the GMC Sierra, the press release stated. Severson was transported to Medical Center Hospital and pronounced dead by medical staff.

Severson and Finnerty were each reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 4:54 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

