  • August 21, 2020

Odessa police investigating car-pedestrian fatality - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Odessa police investigating car-pedestrian fatality

Posted: Friday, August 21, 2020 1:39 pm

Odessa police investigating car-pedestrian fatality

Two Odessans are dead following a car-pedestrian crash that occurred this morning in North Odessa.

At about 6:46 a.m. Friday, Odessa Police responded to 46th Street and Dixie in reference to a major crash.

The investigation revealed that a black 2013 Chevrolet pickup, being operated by Clayton Jamierson, 48, of Odessa, was traveling northbound in 4600 block of North Dixie and struck two pedestrians.

The two pedestrians, identified as Analicia Uballe Franco, 20, and Jadrien Josiah Rivera, 20, had been walking in the outside lane of the 4600 block of North Dixie, not at a crosswalk, a news release stated.

Both Franco and Rivera were transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Next of kin were notified and the investigation continues.

