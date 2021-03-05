  • March 5, 2021

Odessa Police Department welcomes 11 new recruits - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa Police Department welcomes 11 new recruits

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa Police Academy 21st session graduates

Legna Alonso, 39, Miami

Jody Baer, 34, Odessa

Tyler Bullard, 22, Odessa

Joselyn Chapa, 28, Del Rio

Saman Mariwany, 30, Baghdad, Iraq

Dalton McSweeny, 23, Midland

Michael Miller Jr., 21, Odessa

Annette Rios, 28, Midland

Felipe Rodarte, 31, Odessa

Bailey Thurman, 21, Odessa

Elizardo Vasquez, 24, Odessa

Related Galleries

icon-collection Odessa Police Academy 21st Session Graduation
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The Odessa Police Department held the graduation ceremony for the 21st session of the Odessa Police Academy Friday afternoon at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. The 21st session of the OPA had 11 graduates.

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 6:04 pm

Odessa Police Department welcomes 11 new recruits By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Though she had been anticipating the graduation ceremony for the 21st session of the Odessa Police Academy, 28-year-old Annette Rios said she finally relaxed after her father pinned her badge.

There were 11 newly minted officers welcomed to the Odessa Police Department. Rios said it was special the 11 recruits that started the 21st session all graduated together.

The graduation ceremony took place Friday afternoon at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. There were family, friends and members of the police department in attendance.

“We were all very proud,” Rios said. “We’ve become a family. We made a promise to each other that we all go in and we all come out. We were definitely proud we held to that.”

Of the 11 newly minted officers, six were born and raised in Odessa, while two graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Midland. The other three graduates were from Del Rio, Miami and Baghdad, Iraq.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke told the Odessa American after the graduation ceremony that he hopes those officers not only begin their respective careers at OPD, but end their careers 25 to 30 years later at OPD.

“The people from Odessa and the people from this region wanting to stay in West Texas and serve the community that their family lives in means a lot,” Gerke said. “That shows a commitment on their part.”

One of the graduates born and raised in Odessa is 24-year-old Elizardo Vasquez.

Vasquez graduated from New Tech Odessa in 2015. Prior to becoming an officer at OPD, Vasquez was a jailer at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and then was an armed security officer. Vasquez said he knew he wanted to become a licensed peace officer in Texas before he began his law enforcement career as a jailer.

“I grew up here in Odessa and I really wanted to do my part for the community,” Vasquez said. “I really looked up to law enforcement, so that was something that I wanted to do since I was a kid.”

The 11 new officers have to participate in field training that takes about four months to complete.

Rios said she’s excited about going on patrol, but she knows it’s going to be different than learning in the classroom.

“(Instructors) really drilled it into us that it’s going to be different,” she said. “We are going to be dealing with a huge variety of people. We are going to have to roll with the punches.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Friday, March 5, 2021 6:04 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
53°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: NNE at 12mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 38°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 43°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 52°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]