Odessa Police Department welcomes 11 new recruits

Though she had been anticipating the graduation ceremony for the 21st session of the Odessa Police Academy, 28-year-old Annette Rios said she finally relaxed after her father pinned her badge.

There were 11 newly minted officers welcomed to the Odessa Police Department. Rios said it was special the 11 recruits that started the 21st session all graduated together.

The graduation ceremony took place Friday afternoon at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. There were family, friends and members of the police department in attendance.

“We were all very proud,” Rios said. “We’ve become a family. We made a promise to each other that we all go in and we all come out. We were definitely proud we held to that.”

Of the 11 newly minted officers, six were born and raised in Odessa, while two graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Midland. The other three graduates were from Del Rio, Miami and Baghdad, Iraq.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke told the Odessa American after the graduation ceremony that he hopes those officers not only begin their respective careers at OPD, but end their careers 25 to 30 years later at OPD.

“The people from Odessa and the people from this region wanting to stay in West Texas and serve the community that their family lives in means a lot,” Gerke said. “That shows a commitment on their part.”

One of the graduates born and raised in Odessa is 24-year-old Elizardo Vasquez.

Vasquez graduated from New Tech Odessa in 2015. Prior to becoming an officer at OPD, Vasquez was a jailer at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and then was an armed security officer. Vasquez said he knew he wanted to become a licensed peace officer in Texas before he began his law enforcement career as a jailer.

“I grew up here in Odessa and I really wanted to do my part for the community,” Vasquez said. “I really looked up to law enforcement, so that was something that I wanted to do since I was a kid.”

The 11 new officers have to participate in field training that takes about four months to complete.

Rios said she’s excited about going on patrol, but she knows it’s going to be different than learning in the classroom.

“(Instructors) really drilled it into us that it’s going to be different,” she said. “We are going to be dealing with a huge variety of people. We are going to have to roll with the punches.”