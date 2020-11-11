Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision

A 20-year-old Odessa man died after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

The reported fatal collision happened at 3:48 a.m. Saturday on State Loop 338, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed.

Justin Galindo, 20, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2014 Dodge Charger north on State Loop 338, while William R. Fernstaedt, 54, of Andrews was traveling in a 2015 Toyota Tundra south on State Loop 338.

The Charger crossed the center stripe and entered the southbound lane where it collided head-on with the Tundra, the press release stated. Galindo was pronounced dead at the scene, while Fernstaedt was transported to Medical Center Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

It was reportedly unknown if Galindo was wearing a seatbelt. Fernstaedt was wearing a seatbelt.