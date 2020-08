Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision

A 57-year-old Odessa man died after he was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision in Midland County.

The reported fatal collision happened at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday about 16 miles south of Odessa on Farm-to-Market Road 1787, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Jorge Pinedo Jr., 41, of Crane, was reportedly driving a 2019 Mack truck tractor, which was towing a semi-trailer west on Farm-to-Market Road 1787. Andrew Ramirez, 57, of Odessa was traveling in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado east on Farm-to-Market Road 1787.

The Mack truck tractor entered the eastbound lane and collided with the Silverado.

Pinedo and Ramirez were each wearing a seatbelt.