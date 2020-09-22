Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision in Martin County

A 35-year-old Odessa man died in a two-vehicle collision in Martin County.

The reported fatal collision happened at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 349 about 22 miles north of Midland, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Omar Rodriguez, 39, of El Paso was reportedly driving a 2001 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer north on State Highway 349, while 35-year-old Reynaldo Hernandez of Odessa was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer a short distance behind the Freightliner.

Explorer failed to control its speed and collided with the rear of the Freightliner, the press release stated.

Hernandez and Rodriguez were both reportedly wearing their seatbelts. Rodriguez was uninjured in the fatal collision.