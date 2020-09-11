  • September 11, 2020

Odessa man dies in motorcycle collision

Odessa man dies in motorcycle collision

Posted: Friday, September 11, 2020 9:49 pm

A 36-year-old Odessa man died after he was reportedly involved in a motorcycle collision in north Odessa.

The reported fatal collision happened 5:09 p.m. Friday in the 9100 block of Rainbow Drive, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that Thomas Simms, 36, of Odessa was driving a motorcycle south in the 9100 block of Rainbow Drive and struck a curb before colliding with a parked car.

Simms was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified, the press release stated.

There were no reports of any other injuries. The collision is still under investigation.

