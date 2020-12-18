  • December 18, 2020

Posted: Friday, December 18, 2020 5:23 pm

Odessa man dies in 5-vehicle collision near Stanton oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 37-year-old Odessa man died after he was reportedly involved in a five-vehicle collision in Martin County.

The reported fatal collision happened around 9:01 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate Highway 20 near Stanton, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed.

Jose A. Saenz, 37, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2012 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, while Jaafar S. Eskander, 26, of Riverdale, Md., was driving a 2019 Volvo truck tractor towing a semi-trailer with his passenger 54-year-old Saleem E. Shafeea of Riverdale, Md.

Jorge Torres, 21, of Odessa was driving with 19-year-old Aldo Torres of Odessa and 28-year-old Justin T. Alvardo of Odessa in a 2020 Isuzu box truck, the press release stated. Marco A. Varela-Martinez, 35, of Garland was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra towing a utility trailer with 31-year-old Jesus A. Varela-Martinez of Garland, 4-year-old Leo Varela-Martinez of Garland, 8-year-old Amy Varela-Martinez of Garland and 28-year-old Alondra Estrada of Garland.

Tony M. Stewart, 51, of Dallas was driving a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, the press release stated.

The Kenworth was reportedly traveling west on Interstate Highway 20. Traffic was congested and had come to a stop. The Kenworth reportedly failed to control its speed and struck the rear of the Volvo truck tractor which caused a chain reaction of collisions.

The Volvo truck tractor was pushed into the rear of the Isuzu box truck and it also collided with the GMC Sierra, the press release detailed. The Isuzu box truck was also pushed into the rear of the Freightliner truck tractor.

Saenz was pronounced dead at the scene and it was unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, the press release stated. Eskander and Shafeea were each transported to the Martin County Hospital in Stanton with non-incapacitating injuries.

Jorge Torres and Alvarado were each reportedly transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries, while Aldo Torres was not injured.

The four members of the Varela-Martinez family were each transported to the Martin County Hospital in Stanton with non-incapacitating injuries, the press release stated. Stewart wasn’t injured.

The 11 survivors were all reportedly wearing their seatbelts.

