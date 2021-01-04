  • January 4, 2021

New Year’s Eve sweep results in nearly 50 arrests - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 1:40 pm

New Year’s Eve sweep results in nearly 50 arrests By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department detailed in a press release that local law enforcement agencies made a total of 49 arrests through its joint New Year’s Eve DWI Enforcement Operation.

The four law enforcement agencies that made those arrests include the Odessa Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, University of Texas Permian Basin Police and Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation resulted in a total of 49 arrests, which included 26 driving while intoxicated arrests and 23 arrests for additional offenses. The additional arrests were for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

“It’s very important to come together,” OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said during a phone interview on Monday morning. “We’ve worked together several times in the past. It’s so important, especially during the holiday weekend, because if we can prevent one serious accident or one fatal crash then it is well worth it.”

A year ago, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American that OPD, ECSO and DPS charged 23 people with driving while intoxicated and nine with public intoxication. Griffis said he felt that number was low.

OPD detailed in the news release that a first-time DWI arrest can cost up to $20,000 in fines, court fees, other penalties and result in the suspension of your driver’s license.

LeSueur said it’s important for people to plan ahead, whether it’s a ride from friends or family, rideshare or public transportation options. He also detailed in addition to driving while intoxicated, law enforcement agencies also had to deal with winter weather, which included icy roads and snow.

“This year was a little trickier, because the holiday weekend started on Thursday night,” LeSueur said. “We not only had to deal with DWIs, but it combined with winter weather ... It’s one thing dealing with people who are intoxicated during the nighttime hours, but it’s another thing if they are driving around on icy roads. It adds a whole new element to it.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

