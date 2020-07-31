Man steals OPD unit, ends in officer-involved shooting

The Odessa Police Department stated in a press release that a man stole a squad unit Thursday night that led to a high-speed chase and an eventual officer-involved shooting in West Odessa.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur stated via text message Friday afternoon that any questions about the officer-involved shooting, including the name of the man who was reportedly arrested, should be directed to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal. On Friday morning, Villarreal said over the phone that the Texas Rangers were investigation for the shooting portion of the incident. The events prior to the officer-involved shooting will be investigated by OPD.

The Odessa American remains involved in lawsuit with the City of Odessa for refusing to release public information in a timely manner. The name of the man is a public record and should be released.

LeSueur said over the phone on Friday morning the man was transported to a local hospital after he was grazed during the officer-involved shooting with non-life threatening injuries. LeSueur also said no officers were injured during the multiple incidents.

The reported events started around 8 p.m. Thursday when Odessa Police Department officers were conducting a narcotics investigation and the man evaded officers in a dark colored SUV, an OPD press release detailed. Officers located the vehicle at Interstate 20 and Meadow Avenue, where the vehicle appeared to be stalled.

Officers were reportedly in the area looking for the man, when an OPD unit was stolen and driven away by the man police were seeking. The OPD unit and the man were located wrecked out at west 18th Street and Moss Avenue.

OPD officers fired their duty weapons at the man. Neither the press release provided by OPD or further questions to LeSueur detail if the man fired shots at the officers.