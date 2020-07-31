  • July 31, 2020

Man steals OPD unit, ends in officer-involved shooting - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Man steals OPD unit, ends in officer-involved shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 31, 2020 6:23 pm

Man steals OPD unit, ends in officer-involved shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department stated in a press release that a man stole a squad unit Thursday night that led to a high-speed chase and an eventual officer-involved shooting in West Odessa.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur stated via text message Friday afternoon that any questions about the officer-involved shooting, including the name of the man who was reportedly arrested, should be directed to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal. On Friday morning, Villarreal said over the phone that the Texas Rangers were investigation for the shooting portion of the incident. The events prior to the officer-involved shooting will be investigated by OPD.

The Odessa American remains involved in lawsuit with the City of Odessa for refusing to release public information in a timely manner. The name of the man is a public record and should be released.

LeSueur said over the phone on Friday morning the man was transported to a local hospital after he was grazed during the officer-involved shooting with non-life threatening injuries. LeSueur also said no officers were injured during the multiple incidents.

The reported events started around 8 p.m. Thursday when Odessa Police Department officers were conducting a narcotics investigation and the man evaded officers in a dark colored SUV, an OPD press release detailed. Officers located the vehicle at Interstate 20 and Meadow Avenue, where the vehicle appeared to be stalled.

Officers were reportedly in the area looking for the man, when an OPD unit was stolen and driven away by the man police were seeking. The OPD unit and the man were located wrecked out at west 18th Street and Moss Avenue.

OPD officers fired their duty weapons at the man. Neither the press release provided by OPD or further questions to LeSueur detail if the man fired shots at the officers.

Posted in on Friday, July 31, 2020 6:23 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: NE at 9mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 69°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]