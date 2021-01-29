  • January 29, 2021

Man sought in robbery - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Man sought in robbery

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 1:55 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man involved in an aggravated gas station robbery where he fired two shots into the floor.

The reported robbery happened at 5:04 a.m. Jan. 23 at the DK located at 600 South Grandview Avenue, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed the man fired two rounds into the floor and demanded all of the cash from the register. The man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

OPD has released surveillance video that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y5mkzvu6.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609.

