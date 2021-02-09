  • February 9, 2021

Man killed in gunfight had survived bus-train crash - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Man killed in gunfight had survived bus-train crash

Former state inmate had fired at deputies after high-speed chase

Posted: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 5:29 pm

Man killed in gunfight had survived bus-train crash By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 40-year-old Odessa man who had lived through the horrific Jan. 14, 2015, collision of a state prison bus and a freight train was shot and killed in a Dec. 10, 2020, shootout with Ector County deputies.

Sheriff Mike Griffis on Tuesday identified the man as Remigio Pineda, who was being sought on a state “blue” warrant for violating his parole when he died.

Scheduled to be on parole till Oct. 2, 2027, for possession of a controlled substance and a gun, Pineda got out of his car and fled on foot following a high-speed chase and then fired six shots at the deputies, one of whom was hit in the calf of a leg and was held overnight at Medical Center Hospital, Griffis said.

Asked to identify the deputies Tuesday, the sheriff said, “We’re not going to give that out right now because some other things are going on.”

Griffis said Pineda’s semi-automatic pistol jammed and he was trying to clear it when he was brought down. He was dead on arrival at the hospital.

The chase ended in the 1300 block of Wilson Street and Pineda was shot at 7:40 p.m. near Hickory Avenue and Ada Street in South Odessa. Another man who had been riding in the car and also fled on foot was not considered dangerous.

Two Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional officers and eight inmates died in the 2015 accident at Penwell, west of town, and Pineda was one of three survivors interviewed by the Odessa American on June 25 that year in prisons north of Abilene.

Using a cane, the then-35-year-old inmate sat down behind the thick glass at the Middleton Unit and said he particularly regretted the deaths of two friends in the wreck. “I broke six ribs and hurt my sternum, neck, clavicle, toes, heel and shoulder, and my finger was almost cut off,” Pineda said, showing deep scars on a finger.

“I blacked out when we had the impact with the train.”

Pineda said most of the inmates had slept from the time they got onto the bus at the Middleton Unit en route to Rogelio Sanchez State Jail in El Paso, but he was watching the traffic as the bus followed one truck and passed another and the overpass approached.

“I have a lot of daydreams and nightmares, mostly daydreams,” he said. “Back then, you would blame everybody, but you got to forgive. Nothing like that ever happened before.”

Pineda said his memory had gradually cleared since he was in shock and sedated after the wreck. “I’m just sitting here by the grace of God,” he said.

“God knows when he is ready to take each one of us in his own time. When I woke up, I could hear myself breathing. I heard the ambulance say, ‘Hey, is anybody alive in there?’”

“The bus was sitting on its side and whenever they said that, I said, ‘Yes!’ It really hurts me, all the families that lost their loved ones. I see everything flash through my mind. It’s something from out of this world. When I get out, I want to do a lot of volunteering to help other people and help them not come to these places. I hope nobody ever goes through anything like that again.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

