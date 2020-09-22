Man in critical condition following motorcycle collision

A 61-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

The reported collision happened at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of E. 42nd Street, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that David Crossan, 60, of Wyoming, was driving a black GMC Sierra and was stopped facing west for construction in the 4000 block of E. 42nd Street.

Charles Belcher, 61, of Sulphur Springs was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, the press release stated. Belcher was traveling west in the 4000 block of E. 42nd Street and collided with the back of the GMC Sierra.

Belcher was reportedly transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.