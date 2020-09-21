Man dies in hospital after involved in standoff with ECSO deputy

A man died at a local hospital after he was involved in a standoff with an Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputy as the law enforcement agency was attempting to serve an arrest warrant in West Odessa.

The reported officer-involved shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Sparta Avenue, an ECSO press release detailed.

Deputies were reportedly attempting to serve an arrest warrant to Rickey Riney. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis detailed in a text message that the warrants were failure to appear for cruelty to livestock animals, a state jail felony, and deadly conduct (discharging a firearm), a third-degree felony.

Riney’s failure to appear for cruelty to livestock animals and deadly conduct stem from an incident that happened Jan. 28 in the 6000 block of Sparta Avenue when Riney allegedly shot his neighbor’s horse in left rear hoof.

On Friday afternoon, there was a brief standoff before ECSO deputy Dustin Fowler shot Riney, the press release detailed. Riney was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Fowler has served with ECSO as a patrol deputy since Nov. 4, 2019, the press release stated.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.