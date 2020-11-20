Man dies in fatal collision

  • November 20, 2020

Posted: Friday, November 20, 2020 1:23 pm

A man who has yet to be identified by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office has died after he was reportedly the passenger in a high speed pursuit that ended with the vehicle colliding with a tree.

Next of kin hasn’t been notified as the investigation continues.

A press release from the Odessa Police Department detailed that officers responded at 2:30 a.m. Friday to the intersection of 22nd Street and North County Road West in reference to a major collision.

Investigation reportedly showed that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, which was being operated by 18-year-old Luis Barrientes, was evading the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. The Silverado was reportedly traveling east on 22nd Street at a high rate of speed.

The Silverado lost control and collided with a tree, the press release stated.

Barrientes and the man who has yet to be identified were reportedly transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury. The man who has yet to be identified was later pronounced dead by medical personnel. Barrientes and the man who has yet to be identified were not wearing seat belts. There were no reports of any other injuries.

