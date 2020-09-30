Man dies following motorcycle collision last week

The 61-year-old Sulphur Springs motorcyclist who was involved in a two-vehicle collision last week died on Tuesday.

Charles Belcher was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sept. 21 and he was pronounced dead by medical personnel on Tuesday, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Belcher’s next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.

The reported collision happened at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 4000 block of East 42nd Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that David Crossan, 60, of Wyoming, was driving a black GMC Sierra and was stopped facing west for construction in the 4000 block of East 42nd Street.

Belcher was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, the press release stated. Belcher was traveling west in the 4000 block of East 42nd Street and collided with the back of the GMC Sierra.