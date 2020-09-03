  • September 3, 2020

Man charged with theft of property

Man charged with theft of property

Posted: Thursday, September 3, 2020 2:09 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

Carson Newsome, 24, was arrested on a charge of theft of property ($100-$749) on Sept. 2 at about 12:54 p.m. 

Odessa Police Department Officer Tyler Silverthorne was dispatched to Walmart, 4210 N. John Ben Shepperd Parkway, in reference to a shoplifter, a probable cause affidavit said.

While in route, dispatch said that the subject was running from Walmart asset protection south towards UTPB’s campus.

When he arrived, Silverthorn said he assisted in searching the sports complex on the UTPB campus. The affidavit said Silverthorn was advised that the subject was wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants. He was also advised that the subject had evaded UPTB Police.

The affidavit said Silverthorn and another officer found Newsome where UTPB placed him in custody for evading.

Silverthorn said in the affidavit that he made contact with people at Walmart asset protection who told him that Newsome had failed to scan multiple items (misc. snack food products) that had an approximate value of $129.90.

Walmart asset protection said Newsome placed the unpaid for merchandise inside of grocery bags and then tried to leave the store, passing the last point of sale without attempting to pay for the unpaid for merchandise. Silverthorn said he observed security camera footage of Newsome selecting merchandise and passing the merchandise over the scanner while simultaneously scanning another item, then placing both items inside of grocery bags.

He then saw Newsome pass the last point of sale without attempting to pay for the items that were not scanned. Walmart asset protection said they would like to press charges for the theft. Due to the facts and circumstances Newsome was also charged with theft of property $100-$749.99.

Newsome was released from the Ector County Detention Center Wednesday on bonds totaling $1,500 — $1,000 for evading arrest and $500 for theft of property, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, September 3, 2020 2:09 pm.

