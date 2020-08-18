  • August 18, 2020

Man charged with shooting firearm in air in central Odessa - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with shooting firearm in air in central Odessa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 4:30 pm

Man charged with shooting firearm in air in central Odessa oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa released the probable cause affidavit that detailed the events prior to more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles surrounding an orange pickup in the parking lot of a gas station on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Luna was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a certain municipalities, a class A misdemeanor, and false drug test falsification device, a class A misdemeanor.

There were more than a dozen Odessa Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety patrol units that responded to a shots fired call at 5 p.m. Sunday at the DK located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Dixie Boulevard, an OPD affidavit stated.

An orange Toyota Tacoma reportedly matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots fired call. The occupants of the Tacoma were Elias Lopez and Luna.

Lopez gave verbal consent to search the vehicle, the affidavit stated. In the center console, officers located two bottles of fake urine to falsify drug tests. A firearm was in plain view stuffed between the center console and passenger seat, which was identified as a Smith and Wesson SD9 9mm.

A witness reportedly told officers that the Tacoma was driving south on Dixie Boulevard near 25th Street when the passenger leaned out of the vehicle and discharged a firearm in the air five times. Luna matched the description from the witness as being the person shooting the firearm.

Five empty shell casing were located in the area of Nimitz and Boulevard where the witness stated the shooting happened, the affidavit stated.

Luna was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 10:09 a.m. Monday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $2,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 4:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 19%
Winds: ENE at 8mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]