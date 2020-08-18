Man charged with shooting firearm in air in central Odessa

The City of Odessa released the probable cause affidavit that detailed the events prior to more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles surrounding an orange pickup in the parking lot of a gas station on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Luna was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a certain municipalities, a class A misdemeanor, and false drug test falsification device, a class A misdemeanor.

There were more than a dozen Odessa Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety patrol units that responded to a shots fired call at 5 p.m. Sunday at the DK located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Dixie Boulevard, an OPD affidavit stated.

An orange Toyota Tacoma reportedly matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots fired call. The occupants of the Tacoma were Elias Lopez and Luna.

Lopez gave verbal consent to search the vehicle, the affidavit stated. In the center console, officers located two bottles of fake urine to falsify drug tests. A firearm was in plain view stuffed between the center console and passenger seat, which was identified as a Smith and Wesson SD9 9mm.

A witness reportedly told officers that the Tacoma was driving south on Dixie Boulevard near 25th Street when the passenger leaned out of the vehicle and discharged a firearm in the air five times. Luna matched the description from the witness as being the person shooting the firearm.

Five empty shell casing were located in the area of Nimitz and Boulevard where the witness stated the shooting happened, the affidavit stated.

Luna was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 10:09 a.m. Monday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $2,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.