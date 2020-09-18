Man charged with sexually assaulting stepdaughter

A 22-year-old woman reportedly told the Ector County Sheriff’s Office that she was sexually assaulted when she was younger by her then stepfather.

Mario Diaz, 46, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The woman reported sexual assaults happened between Jan. 1, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2011, to ECSO at 10:53 a.m. June 24, the ECSO affidavit detailed.

The woman reportedly detailed to deputies the first time Diaz sexually assaulted her was in January of 2009 while she was sleeping in her bedroom. The woman stated her mother was at work and Diaz went into her bedroom and crawled into the bed with her.

The woman continued that Diaz touched her inappropriately underneath her clothing, the affidavit stated. The woman stated during the sexual assaults she was scared and pretended to stay asleep.

The woman reportedly told deputies that during January of 2012 her mom caught Diaz trying to get into the bed of her younger sister while he was naked. The woman stated her mom divorced Diaz shortly after, which ended the sexual abuse.

Diaz was contacted but refused to speak with ECSO investigators, the affidavit stated.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.