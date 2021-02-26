Man charged with pretending TV remote was firearm

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly pretended to use a television remote as a firearm.

Ernesto Carrillo was charged with terroristic threat with fear of causing imminent serious bodily injury, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened at 12:58 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Motel One located at 3023 E. Highway 80, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly made contact with several people outside of the hotel room where Carrillo was said to be in. Carrillo barricaded himself in the room refusing to come out. Carrillo later compiled with officers and he was detained in handcuffs.

A witness at the scene, identified as Asha Nichols, stated she saw Carrillo was causing a disturbance and walked out of his room holding a “shiny” object that appeared to be “chrome” and that she believed to be a pistol. Nichol continued to detail that Carrillo began yelling “everyone get on the ground.”

The victim, identified as Jessie Chandler, reportedly told police that Carrillo came out of his room with a firearm and told him “get down or you are next.” Chandler stated he believed the object to be a pistol due to the way Carrillo was holding it and pointing it in his direction.

Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and it showed Carrillo coming out from his room in a highly aggressive manner and began to point a television remote at Chandler while yelling at him, the affidavit stated. Officers also saw Carrillo go in and out of the room several times continuing to point the remote as if to simulate himself holding a firearm.

Officers also reportedly saw Carrillo conceal the remote in his waistband as if to further make people believe he was in possession of a firearm.

Carrillo was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $1,000 and he was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.