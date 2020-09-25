Man charged with multiple counts

A man was arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Friday.

Caleb Andrew Pietsek, 34, was charged with aggravated assault, a second degree felony, injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with intent bodily injury, a third degree felony, and two counts of assault causing bodily injury, family violence, an inmate bookings report detailed.

The Odessa Police Department was the arresting agency.

Jail records show that Pietsek has four surety bonds totaling $65,000.

The City of Odessa was contacted and a police report was not provided by press time.