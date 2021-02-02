  • February 2, 2021

Man charged with choking wife, injuring child - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Man charged with choking wife, injuring child

Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 4:52 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly kicked in a door, choked his wife and injured a child.

Daniel Christian Martinez was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony, injury to a child, a state jail felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened around 11:55 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 2700 block of Walnut Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The victims were reportedly identified as Darlene Flores, the wife of Martinez, and an unidentified child. Officers saw the front door to the residence had been kicked in with damage to the door frame along with a smashed mirror and TV lying on the floor.

Martinez was found in the bedroom and he was detained in handcuffs, the affidavit stated. Officers made contact with Flores and the child. The child had a small scratch with dried blood on the back of their neck. Flores had slight redness around her neck.

The child reportedly told police they were asleep when they heard Flores choking along with some shouting. The child stated they came from the bedroom and found Martinez on top of Flores in the living room with his hands around her neck.

Flores stated she was unable to breathe for a short period, the affidavit stated. Flores stated the child jumped on Martinez in an attempt to get him off of her. Flores stated Martinez grabbed the child with both hands around their neck in an attempt to choke them. The child stated they couldn’t say if they could breathe because it happened quickly.

Flores reportedly detailed to police that Martinez has no property in the residence and has not lived there for four months. Flores stated the damage to the property total $1,300.

Martinez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had three bonds totaling $27,000 and he posted bail on Jan. 29, jail records show.

