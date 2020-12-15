  • December 15, 2020

Man charged with biting his pregnant girlfriend on the face - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Man charged with biting his pregnant girlfriend on the face

Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 2:46 pm

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly bit his pregnant girlfriend on the face.

Jerry Mendoza was charged with assault of a pregnant woman (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 1:39 p.m. Sunday at the La Promesa Apartments, which are located at 4590 N. Texas Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly could hear loud arguing and screaming going on inside the apartment. Officers made contact with the complainant, identified as Tabitha George, who answered the door and stated that her boyfriend, Mendoza, had assaulted her by grabbing her and biting her on the face.

George also stated to officers that she is three months pregnant with Mendoza’s child, the affidavit stated. Officers saw a large oval bruise on the right side of George’s face, which is consistent with her being bitten.

Mendoza was reportedly detained and given his Miranda warning and agreed to speak with officers about the incident. Mendoza reportedly told officers that he knew George was pregnant with his child and further admitted to arguing with George and grabbing her by the arm because she called the police.

Mendoza was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $7,500 and he posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.

