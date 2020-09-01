  • September 1, 2020

MAF TSA officers find two firearms in carry-on bags in one day - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

MAF TSA officers find two firearms in carry-on bags in one day

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 2:22 pm

MAF TSA officers find two firearms in carry-on bags in one day oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Transportation Security Administration officers at Midland International Air & Space Port reportedly found two firearms during X-ray screenings at security checkpoints on Monday.

The first find was a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE semi-automatic pistol in the carry-on bag of a male passenger, the TSA press release detailed. The second was a High Point C9 semi-automatic 9mm Luger pistol in the bag of a non-passenger airport employee.

TSA detailed in the press release that there’s no evidence that the incidents were linked. Both people can face civil fines and penalties of more than $4,000 for a first offense.

Throughout 2020, TSA officers at MAF have found 12 firearms in carry-on bags, the press release stated. Nationwide, TSA officers have discovered more than 1,800 firearms as of Monday and 84 percent of those have been loaded.

In 2019, a total of 4,432 firearms were reportedly found in carry-on luggage at airports across the country.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if it’s unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage, the press release stated. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked.

Any type of replica firearm is reportedly prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage. Only the passenger should retain the key or combination to the lock unless TSA personnel request the key to open the firearm container to ensure compliance with TSA regulations.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 2:22 pm.

