Lowe’s theft investigated

The Odessa Police Department is searching for man connected to a theft at a hardware store.

The reported theft happened 7:26 a.m. April 9 at Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 4101 East 42nd Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a man stole $530 worth of tools and left the scene in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty. A photo of the man has been released at tinyurl.com/4ydfxn7j.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Ofc. D. Morgan or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-9000182.