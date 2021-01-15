  • January 15, 2021

Local law enforcement ready as inauguration approaches - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Local law enforcement ready as inauguration approaches

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 2:28 pm

Local law enforcement ready as inauguration approaches By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Though Odessa is nearly 1,700 miles from Washington D.C., local law enforcement agencies are taking extra precautions as the presidential inauguration is scheduled for Wednesday.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke and Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis each told the Odessa American over the phone on Thursday afternoon that they haven’t heard of any activities, protests or riots set to take place in Odessa.

Despite no immediate threat, Gerke said his officers will be on high alert for the next couple weeks.

“We’ve reached out to our state and federal partners for intel and we keep getting updates about everything and anything,” Gerke said. “We haven’t heard anything that’s giving us a whole heck of a lot of concern right now. However, we are going to be ready. We are going to have reaction forces ready. It won’t be just for that day. We will have contingency plans beginning (Saturday).”

Griffis also echoed that he hasn’t heard of any planned protests or riots.

Griffis said on Thursday afternoon that he plans on meeting with his deputies about being alert that if protests do arise that they are peaceful.

“I don’t foresee it happening (in Odessa), but I wholeheartedly believe that places like Austin and other capitals throughout the country there’s probably going to be some kind of protests, but hopefully they will all be peaceful and no one will get hurt,” Griffis said.

The Department of Justice issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon for an extra layer of deterrent that Texas doesn’t experience a repeat of the Jan. 6 riots at the Nation’s Capitol.

The press release stated U.S. attorneys that represent the four districts in Texas have announced their intent to prosecute any crimes committed at the State Capitol or elsewhere in violation of federal law ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration.

“During this time of polarized political discord, freedom of speech is an important right that must be safeguarded, but those who threaten to harm others, commit acts of violence, destroy property or attack law enforcement must be held accountable for their criminal behavior,” U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer stated in the press release. “Now, more than ever, we must respect the rule of law. The Texas United States Attorneys’ Offices along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners will pursue federal charges against those who refuse to do so.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in , on Friday, January 15, 2021 2:28 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
51°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: NW at 6mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 51°/Low 30°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 31°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 57°/Low 36°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

monday

weather
High 68°/Low 37°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]