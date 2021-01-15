Local law enforcement ready as inauguration approaches

Though Odessa is nearly 1,700 miles from Washington D.C., local law enforcement agencies are taking extra precautions as the presidential inauguration is scheduled for Wednesday.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke and Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis each told the Odessa American over the phone on Thursday afternoon that they haven’t heard of any activities, protests or riots set to take place in Odessa.

Despite no immediate threat, Gerke said his officers will be on high alert for the next couple weeks.

“We’ve reached out to our state and federal partners for intel and we keep getting updates about everything and anything,” Gerke said. “We haven’t heard anything that’s giving us a whole heck of a lot of concern right now. However, we are going to be ready. We are going to have reaction forces ready. It won’t be just for that day. We will have contingency plans beginning (Saturday).”

Griffis also echoed that he hasn’t heard of any planned protests or riots.

Griffis said on Thursday afternoon that he plans on meeting with his deputies about being alert that if protests do arise that they are peaceful.

“I don’t foresee it happening (in Odessa), but I wholeheartedly believe that places like Austin and other capitals throughout the country there’s probably going to be some kind of protests, but hopefully they will all be peaceful and no one will get hurt,” Griffis said.

The Department of Justice issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon for an extra layer of deterrent that Texas doesn’t experience a repeat of the Jan. 6 riots at the Nation’s Capitol.

The press release stated U.S. attorneys that represent the four districts in Texas have announced their intent to prosecute any crimes committed at the State Capitol or elsewhere in violation of federal law ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration.

“During this time of polarized political discord, freedom of speech is an important right that must be safeguarded, but those who threaten to harm others, commit acts of violence, destroy property or attack law enforcement must be held accountable for their criminal behavior,” U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer stated in the press release. “Now, more than ever, we must respect the rule of law. The Texas United States Attorneys’ Offices along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners will pursue federal charges against those who refuse to do so.”