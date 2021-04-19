Kent Kwik robbery investigation

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft at gunpoint at a gas station.

The reported theft happened at 9:01 p.m. April 16 at the Kent Kwik located at 4117 Andrews Highway, the press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed a man robbed the business at gunpoint. OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/3h3w8ykm.

Anyone with information about the theft at gunpoint is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0005986.