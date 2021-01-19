Innovative Forensic solves 55-year-old Jane Dane case

Innovative Forensic has identified a woman who reportedly drowned in a motel swimming pool 55 years ago in Pecos.

The woman was identified by Pecos Police Department Chief Lisa Tarango on Tuesday as Jolaine Hemmy of Salina, Kan.

Innovative Forensic is an investigative genetic genealogy firm providing services to law enforcement.

“Corporal Felix Salcido, the Pecos Police Department, and I, are so pleased to have been able to meet with the Hemmy family in person, and virtually, to deliver the news to them about their missing family member,” Tarango stated during the press conference. “Although the meeting was obviously bittersweet for this beautiful family, this does allow for a small comfort in knowing about where she had been located.

“The family have mourned their missing sister for almost 55 years and are so thankful to all the entities and people who assisted our department, through this part of the investigation, knowing without them this would not have been possible. The genetic genealogy investigative team with Innovative Forensics, fortified this investigation with their ongoing day by day efforts of investigation into every lead that was developed.”

The incident happened July 5, 1966, at Ropers Motel in Pecos, a press release detailed.

The young couple, who listed their names as Mr. and Mrs. Russell Battuon, was a 25-year-old man with blond hair and a slight build, while the woman, Hemmy, had long dark hair and large dark eyes.

Hemmy was seen around the pool earlier that day by motel employees, the press release stated. Later in the afternoon, while the man was in the room asleep a motel maid found the woman unresponsive in the motel swimming pool. Hemmy was pulled from the water and taken to Reeves Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The man reportedly woke up during the commotion and took everything in the room, including any possible identification of him and Hemmy, checked out of the motel and left.

Police were unable to identify Hemmy or locate the man, the press release stated.

Innovative Forensic works with law enforcement agencies from the submission of a case through conclusion, whether it is a violent crime, cold case, a missing person, living identification, or unidentified decedent.

