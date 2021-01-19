  • January 19, 2021

Innovative Forensic solves 55-year-old Jane Dane case - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Innovative Forensic solves 55-year-old Jane Dane case

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 4:37 pm

Innovative Forensic solves 55-year-old Jane Dane case oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Innovative Forensic has identified a woman who reportedly drowned in a motel swimming pool 55 years ago in Pecos.

The woman was identified by Pecos Police Department Chief Lisa Tarango on Tuesday as Jolaine Hemmy of Salina, Kan.

Innovative Forensic is an investigative genetic genealogy firm providing services to law enforcement.

“Corporal Felix Salcido, the Pecos Police Department, and I, are so pleased to have been able to meet with the Hemmy family in person, and virtually, to deliver the news to them about their missing family member,” Tarango stated during the press conference. “Although the meeting was obviously bittersweet for this beautiful family, this does allow for a small comfort in knowing about where she had been located.

“The family have mourned their missing sister for almost 55 years and are so thankful to all the entities and people who assisted our department, through this part of the investigation, knowing without them this would not have been possible. The genetic genealogy investigative team with Innovative Forensics, fortified this investigation with their ongoing day by day efforts of investigation into every lead that was developed.”

The incident happened July 5, 1966, at Ropers Motel in Pecos, a press release detailed.

The young couple, who listed their names as Mr. and Mrs. Russell Battuon, was a 25-year-old man with blond hair and a slight build, while the woman, Hemmy, had long dark hair and large dark eyes.

Hemmy was seen around the pool earlier that day by motel employees, the press release stated. Later in the afternoon, while the man was in the room asleep a motel maid found the woman unresponsive in the motel swimming pool. Hemmy was pulled from the water and taken to Reeves Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The man reportedly woke up during the commotion and took everything in the room, including any possible identification of him and Hemmy, checked out of the motel and left.

Police were unable to identify Hemmy or locate the man, the press release stated.

Innovative Forensic works with law enforcement agencies from the submission of a case through conclusion, whether it is a violent crime, cold case, a missing person, living identification, or unidentified decedent.

To find out how Innovative Forensic can help your agency, visit www.innovativeforensic.com.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 4:37 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
42°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: NE at 13mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 47°/Low 34°
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 46°/Low 42°
Cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 62°/Low 43°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 43°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]