  • October 13, 2020

Honor the Blue recognizes local law enforcement - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Honor the Blue recognizes local law enforcement

>> On the net: honortheblue.today

Posted: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:44 pm

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

A couple of months ago, Lance VanZandt and Chase McCain started to mull over ideas on how to honor local law enforcement agencies.

VanZandt and McCain had originally settled on inviting the public to gather in front of the Odessa Police Department.

However, that morphed into a grander plan which includes food prepared by the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang and donations set to be divided between OPD, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t feel like most people in West Texas feel negatively about the police,” VanZandt explained. “We wanted to do something to show them that we appreciate them.”

Honor the Blue in Odessa is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn A, while Honor the Blue in Midland is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Momentum Bank Ballpark parking lot.

VanZandt said the public is invited to bring signs and wear shirts that support members of law enforcement. The public may donate toward Honor the Blue through purchasing meals from the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang for $15 a plate and donations.

According to its website, Honor the Blue hopes to raise $25,000 for each city that can be used toward the purchase of a new vehicle and training equipment for ECSO and MCSO, rifle vests for OPD and officer training for MPD.

“It’s heartwarming to know that you live in a community where the citizens support and appreciate law enforcement,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said.

VanZandt said he doesn’t have an expected turnout, but is looking forward to a good showing.

“I’m hopeful that there will be thousands of people,” VanZandt said. “I really don’t know.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

IF YOU GO

Honor the Blue Odessa

>> Where: Ector County Coliseum Barn A.

>> When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Honor the Blue Midland

>> Where: Momentum Bank Ballpark parking lot.

>> When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24.

