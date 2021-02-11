  • February 11, 2021

Honor the Blue donates $52K to OPD

Honor the Blue donates $52K to OPD

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 2:19 pm

Honor the Blue donates $52K to OPD By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Lance VanZandt and Chase McCain delivered a $52,000 donation to help fund the Odessa Police Department’s virtual training program.

The co-founders of Honor the Blue presented the check to members of the Odessa Police Department, including OPD Chief Michael Gerke, on Thursday morning in the lobby of the Odessa Police Department.

VanZandt said the events that took place last October collected more than $120,000, but he explained that Honor the Blue was about appreciating and interacting with law enforcement.

“Law enforcement is the shield and our protection in the community,” VanZandt said. “Anything that happens whether it’s a fender bender, domestic abuse, stealing or breaking into vehicles, whatever the situation is you are going to call the police. They are the ones who bridge that gap for protection.”

Honor the Blue attracted more than 500 people at each event.

Gerke said he was impressed by the turnout due to the coronavirus.

“No one asked these guys to put this organization together and do this,” Gerke said. “They did it because they wanted to. It’s something they thought was a good idea, good for the community and good for the department. How great is that? That’s awesome.”

OPD was the first of four law enforcement agencies that Honor the Blue presented its donation.

McCain said the other three law enforcement agencies, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff’s Office, will receive their check this month.

The Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang, which provided plates during the events, also helped Honor the Blue with its donations to the four local law enforcements.

“All the money went toward paying the expenses of the event and law enforcement,” VanZandt said. “There wasn’t anybody that profited or made anything off of the event.”

Gerke explained that the $52,000 donation will go a long way for virtual training at OPD.

“It’s an indoor training apparatus,” Gerke said. “It’s not just ‘shoot, don’t shoot.’ It’s also de-escalation. It’s decision making. It’s all of those very important things that officers have to be trained on.”

VanZandt said he wasn’t sure if Honor the Blue would be an annual event.

However, he believed that with more time and more planning that Honor the Blue could be bigger than it was last year.

“We are still in communication to see if we are going to continue to do this event,” he said. “... We decided to do this on a spur of the moment and we didn’t have a whole lot of time to plan for it. We planned for it for maybe six weeks or so.

“We think if we were able to have more time to get the word out or the message out whether it’s media, Facebook or out in the street, we would have a better turnout.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Thursday, February 11, 2021 2:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

