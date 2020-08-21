  • August 21, 2020

Four women charged during prostitution sting - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Four women charged during prostitution sting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 21, 2020 3:13 pm

Four women charged during prostitution sting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department arrested four women during a prostitution sting as they all reportedly used the same room at the same hotel.

Kiana Monique Holman, 18, Alexis Monique Portillo, 20, Jaquadre Monique Moore, 25, and Octavia Unique Powell, 21, were each charged with prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

Moore also had an outstanding warrant for assault, a class A misdemeanor, from Nov. 3, 2018. She also had a motion to revoke probation for a theft of property with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony, from Midland County.

All four women were arrested and charged on Thursday at the MCM Grande Fun Dome as undercover detectives contacted ads under the dating section of skipthegames.com, multiple Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The women all reportedly agreed to sex with fees ranging from $160 to $280.

Holman, Portillo and Powell were booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, each had one bond totaling $500 and posted bail on Thursday, jail records show. Moore has three bonds totaling $12,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Posted in on Friday, August 21, 2020 3:13 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
97°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SE at 11mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Showers and thunderstorms early. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]