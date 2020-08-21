Four women charged during prostitution sting

The Odessa Police Department arrested four women during a prostitution sting as they all reportedly used the same room at the same hotel.

Kiana Monique Holman, 18, Alexis Monique Portillo, 20, Jaquadre Monique Moore, 25, and Octavia Unique Powell, 21, were each charged with prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

Moore also had an outstanding warrant for assault, a class A misdemeanor, from Nov. 3, 2018. She also had a motion to revoke probation for a theft of property with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony, from Midland County.

All four women were arrested and charged on Thursday at the MCM Grande Fun Dome as undercover detectives contacted ads under the dating section of skipthegames.com, multiple Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The women all reportedly agreed to sex with fees ranging from $160 to $280.

Holman, Portillo and Powell were booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, each had one bond totaling $500 and posted bail on Thursday, jail records show. Moore has three bonds totaling $12,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.