  • March 5, 2021

Former Alpine resident admits lying to FBI agents - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Former Alpine resident admits lying to FBI agents

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 7:30 pm

Former Alpine resident admits lying to FBI agents Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

On Friday in Alpine, 26-year-old Devon Portillo admitted to lying to FBI agents during an investigation into the source of a racist text message purportedly sent by Portillo’s election opponent, a press release from U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Special Agent in Charge Luis Quesada, El Paso Division.

Portillo reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federal agent as he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge David B. Fannin.

By pleading guilty, Portillo admitted that in June 2020, he was running for election against another candidate when FBI agents interviewed him about a racist social media text falsely attributed to his opponent, the press release stated. Portillo denied creating the racist text message.

Portillo reportedly later contacted the FBI and advised that the text was authored by another individual whom he identified to investigators. However, in a subsequent interview with FBI agents, Portillo admitted that he had indeed authored the fake text message and that the individual he identified as the author of the text had nothing to do with its creation.

Portillo faces up to five years in federal prison, the press release stated. Portillo remains on bond pending sentencing. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

The FBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mallory J. Rasmussen is prosecuting this case.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, March 5, 2021 7:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
53°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: NNE at 12mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 38°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 43°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 52°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]