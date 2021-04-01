  • April 1, 2021

First responders pay tribute to fallen DPS trooper - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

First responders pay tribute to fallen DPS trooper

  • HONORING WALKER

    Jacob Ford

    The Texas flag iseen waving in the wind as law enforcement with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Odessa Police Department , Ector County Sheriff Office, Ector County ISD Police and Odessa Fire/Rescue gather at the Ector County Courthouse commemorate DPS Trooper Chad Walker who was shot multiple times as he answered a motorist assist call outside of Mexia. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement shortly after Walker's death was announced asking Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute on Thursday, April 1, to honor Walker.

Posted: Thursday, April 1, 2021 4:48 pm

First responders pay tribute to fallen DPS trooper By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

For one minute on Thursday afternoon, first responders gathered at the Ector County Courthouse to honor fallen Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Chad Walker.

The first responders from the area included Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Ector County ISD Police and Odessa Fire Rescue.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a press release on Wednesday night to ask Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. Thursday to honor Trooper Walker.

There were more than 50 first responder vehicles that wrapped around the Ector County Courthouse with their red and blue flashing lights on Thursday afternoon.

“Regardless if they wear blue, brown, tan or grey, law enforcement is still a family,” Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said. “We feel for that loss in our family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family. ”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American that it’s important to honor those peace officers that have been killed in the line of duty.

“Each and every traffic stop could potentially be our last one,” Griffis said. “All my guys know that. All OPD officers know that.”

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Walker was traveling on Farm-to-Market Road 2838, near U.S. Highway 84, when he observed the vehicle parked on the shoulder at about 7:45 p.m. March 26. As Walker pulled behind the vehicle, the driver exited and opened fire with a handgun, shooting through the windshield of the patrol car before it had come to a full stop. Trooper Walker was struck in the head and abdomen.

Trooper Walker was transported to a local hospital where it was determined he could not survive the gunshots, the website stated. He was kept on life support until March 31, when his organs were donated.

Gerke said he knows the heartache DPS is going through as three OPD corporals were reportedly shot and killed by Larry Neil White. Cpls. Arlie Jones and John “Scott” Gardner died Sept. 8, 2007, while Cpl. Abel Marquez died Sept. 12, 2007, after he was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Law enforcement agencies from across the country came to Odessa to provide support for local law enforcement so they were able to attend the funerals of three slain officers.

“When that happened, we had outpouring from across the country,” Gerke said. “To kind of pay that back, to show those departments that we appreciate what they did, but also we are here to support them.”

The only ECSO deputy to be killed in the line of duty was Deputy Sheriff Thad Dewitt West who was killed Feb. 27, 1958. West was shot and killed while he was reportedly investigating reports of a couple attempting to sell a 4-month-old baby.

Griffis told the Odessa American that his everyday fear is one of his deputies getting hurt or killed in the line of duty.

“Every time that one of our deputies have been shot, I got a big lump in my throat,” Griffis said. “Glory be to god that all my deputies have survived.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

