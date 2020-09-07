ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 7

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ARSON

>> Clint Cain Elmore, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to arson and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Clint Cain Elmore, 30, had an arson charge dismissed Aug. 27. Smith presided. Fletcher was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Celso David Gomez, 50, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge James Rush Rush presided.

>> Deshawn Lasal Warren, 41, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed Aug. 27. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Devon Jackson, 30, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Aug. 27. Smith presided. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Jose Antonio Fraga, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to three years in prison. Smith approved the deal.

>> Mariah Ceballos, 19, had an assault public servant charge dismissed Sept. 1. Rush presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

>> Markus Anthony Machuca, 33, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 31 on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Octavio Gutierrez Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to assault public servant (F3) and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> Richard Florez Garcia, 66, had an aggravated assault w/deadly weapon (FV)(F2) charge dismissed Aug. 26. Smith presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Lorenzo Antonio Perez Carrillo, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> Mike Sam Wright, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Rudolph Jacob Saenz, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

>> Eric Aguirre, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to continuous violence against the family and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

DWI

>> Antonio Rodriguez Perez, 59, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Smith approved the deal.

>> Fernando Lara Gonzales, 61, had a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, dismissed Sept. 1. Rush presided. Holmes was the attorney.

>> Juan Manuel Ponce, 52, had a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, dismissed Aug. 28. Smith presided. Steve Brannan was the attorney.

>> Justin Smith Williams, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

>> Leslyn Marie Kelso, 51, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Paul M. Slaughter Jr. was the attorney.

>> Margarito Garcia Garcia, 33, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 31 on driving while intoxicated, third or more. Whalen presided. Alfredo A. Soza was the attorney.

>> Paul Moralez, 39, was granted probation dismissal and discharge Aug. 26 on driving while intoxicated, third or more, (F3). Smith presided. Luke Garrett was the attorney.

>> Yesenia Estrada, 24, had his probation revoked Aug. 26 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to 14 months state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Christopher Ray Mendoza, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Christopher Ray Mendoza, 24, had two counts of evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Aug. 26. Smith presided. McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Clifton Walker Skinner, 26, pleaded guilty July 31 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

FORGERY

>> Neleigh Porter, 22, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed Aug. 25. Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

>> Modesto Ellis, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Holmes was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Adolfo Christopher Llanez, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Alejandro Ramirez Morales, 26, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 31 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Alfred Gerrod Jones, 49, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, more than four grams, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

>> Alfredo Alonzo Roman, 40, had his probation revoked Aug. 25 on possession of controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.

>> Bryan Meza, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. McLeaish and Enrique Lopez were the attorneys.

>> Christopher Ray Mendoza, 24, had a possession of controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Aug. 26. Smith presided. McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Dashema Lore Idlebird, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to possession of controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Dedrick Dewayne Thompson, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 on possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Eddie Dean Brock Foster, 22, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Elijah Steven Hoyt, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

>> Eusebio Marquez, 46, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of controlled substance in penalty group one, cocaine, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Fernando Lara Gonzales, 61, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Sept. 1. Rush presided. Holmes was the attorney.

>> Gregorio Zubiate Jr., 43, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Gerardo Joel Galvan Jr., 34, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, dismissed Sept. 1. Rush presided.

>> Jose Aguirre, 66, had a delivery of cocaine charge, four grams or more, but less than 200 grams/repetition, dismissed Aug. 27. Trotter presided.

>> Jose Aguirre, 66, had a possession with intent to deliver controlled substance/repetition charge dismissed Aug. 26. Trotter presided.

>> Joshua Raymond Gilder, 36, had a possession of controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Aug. 26. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Michelle Natalie Conn, 27, was granted probation dismissal and discharge Aug. 27 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Presley Anne Dominguez, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to possession of controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> Sara L. Hedges, 44, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 on manufacture delivery of controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Low was the attorney.

>> Sarahi Angelica Esquivel, 23, had his probation revoked Aug. 18 on possession of controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Smith approved the deal.

>> Tomas Bejarano Dominguez, 60, had a possession of cocaine charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Aug. 26. Trotter presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Tracy Lynn Bradshaw, 52, was granted probation dismissal and discharge Aug. 27 on possession of controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Valentino Franco, 32, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 31 on robbery. Trotter presided. Gerald R. Lopez was the attorney.

STALKING

>> James Michael Jared, 42, was granted probation dismissal and discharge Aug. 27 on stalking (F3). Smith presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Devon Jackson, 30, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed Aug. 27. Smith presided. Shrode was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Chaz Lee Scarborough, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

>> Cynthia Landers, 61, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Aug. 31 on theft. Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Javier Vasquez Guzman, 39, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Low was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Brian Cano Fuentes, 41, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Benhail A. Orozco, 39, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) charge dismissed Aug. 28. Smith presided. McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Christoper Ray Dominguez, 27, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) charge dismissed Aug. 28. Whalen presided.

>> John Paul Evaro, 31, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Aug. 27. Rush presided. Holmes was the attorney.

>> Sara L. Hedges, 44, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Aug. 31. Smith presided. Low was the attorney.

VIOLENCE BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

>> Jacob Isaiah Tavarez, 24, had his probation revoked Aug. 18 on violence bond/protective order, two or more previous conviction and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal.